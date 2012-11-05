* House starts slower in 2012-2013, federal CMHC agency says
* CMHC sees existing-homes sales bouncing back in 2013
* Sees price gains of 0.2 pct in 2012, 1.5 pct in 2013
* Non-residential building permits plunge in September
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Nov 5 The pace of homebuilding in
Canada will continue to moderate in the last quarter of 2012 and
into 2013, while existing home sales should hold steady and
prices climb at or just below the inflation rate, Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp says.
The federal housing agency's forecast on Monday for a
weaker, but still healthy, housing sector echoed a string of
data that has shown Canada's recently red-hot real estate market
cooling, but without signs of a crash landing.
"A weaker outlook for global economic conditions and the
waning of the effect of pre-sales from late 2010 and early 2011,
which contributed to support multi-family starts this year, will
bring moderation in housing starts next year," Mathieu Laberge,
deputy chief economist at CMHC, said in the agency's
fourth-quarter outlook.
"Nevertheless, employment growth and net migration will help
support housing starts activity going forward," he added.
Canada's housing market, which roared higher in 2011 and the
first half of 2012 aided by low interest rates, started slowing
after the government tightened rules on mortgage lending in July
in a bid to cool things down and prevent home buyers from taking
on too much debt.
Statistics Canada data released on Monday showed the value
of building permits fell by an unexpectedly large 13.2 percent
in September from August, dragged down by a major drop in the
non-residential sector, but with housing permits holding
steadier.
The overall fall in permits - the biggest since a 23.7
percent plunge in April 2011 - was far greater than the 3.0
percent decrease forecast by market operators. Statscan revised
August's advance to 9.5 percent from an initial 7.9 percent.
But the value of residential permits climbed by 0.4 percent
after two monthly decreases. Single-family dwellings advanced by
3.4 percent, while multi-family dwellings dropped by 3.8
percent, suggesting some strength remains on the housing side.
"On the year, residential permits remain up 19 percent,
highlighting the booming homebuilding sector that continues to
thrive under a low-rate environment," CIBC World Markets
economist Emanuella Enenajor said in a research note.
Still, the tighter mortgage lending rules that took effect
in July are expected to continue to help to rein in the market.
"Although the value of residential building permits
increased slightly in September, the effect of tighter mortgage
lending regulations announced by the government in July will
likely put a damper on new residential construction over the
near term," Deutsche Bank economist John Clinkard said in a
research note.
Permits in the non-residential sector plummeted 30.8 percent
in September after increasing 27.7 percent in August. Industrial
and institutional permits posted particularly steep drops.
In its quarterly outlook, the CMHC said housing starts will
be in the range of 210,800 to 216,600 units in 2012, with the
most likely outcome 213,700 starts. Homebuilding should slow
further in 2013, with starts in the range of 177,300 to 209,900,
and a most likely outcome 193,600, the agency said.
Economists at CIBC World Markets said last week they see a
slowing in housing starts to 180,000 a year by 2014, down
sharply from the 220,000 range today. In that scenario, the
impact on growth in gross domestic product would be a drop of 1
to 1.5 percentage points, CIBC said.
The Bank of Canada has forecast economic growth of just 2.3
percent in 2013 and 2.4 percent in 2014.
The CMHC forecast existing home sales to slow to a range of
449,200 to 465,600 in 2012, with the most likely outcome of
457,400. In 2013, sales are expected to rise to 433,300 to
489,700, with the most likely outcome 461,500.
Price gains are expected to slow in 2012 but regain some
strength in 2013. CMHC's forecast for the most likely average
price calls for a 0.2 percent gain to C$365,100 ($366,400) in
2012and a 1.5 percent gain to C$370,500 for 2013.