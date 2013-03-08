* Hefty job gains signals possible Q1 growth rebound
* Six-month average shows 29,000 net new jobs per month
* Housing starts climb in Feb but cooling trend persists
* Fourth-quarter productivity up 0.1 pct
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 8 The Canadian government cut its
forecast for 2013 economic growth on Friday, based on private
sector estimates, even as new employment data for February
hinted at a comeback after the two weakest quarters since the
2008-09 recession.
The weaker, near-term outlook, while expected, is another
challenge for the Conservative government, which is grappling
with a significant hit to revenues as it puts the final touches
on its budget for the 2013-14 fiscal year.
The numbers will form the basis for Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty's fiscal projections in the next budget, expected
before the end of March.
"The growth projections are slightly lower in the near term,
as I expected ... mainly in 2013, 2014," Flaherty said after a
meeting with the 11 private sector economists surveyed by his
office.
"The factors involved there are the continuing issues,
challenges in Europe and the United States," he said.
Breaking with his usual practice, Flaherty did not give
precise figures. But five of the economists gave reporters their
individual growth forecasts for this year, ranging from 1.5
percent to 1.8 percent. The average forecast in October was 2.0
percent.
"We still expect to see at least better numbers than we saw
in the last half of 2012," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist
at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The news came after Statistics Canada data on Friday showed
that following losses in January, the job market added 50,700
net new positions in February, above the 8,000 expected by
market players.
Most of the gains were in the services industries while
manufacturers saw hefty layoffs for the second straight month.
The jobless rate stayed the same at 7.0 percent as more
people participated in the labor market.
But the data, based on interviews with households, is very
volatile from month to month and analysts have noted that the
outsized job growth in late 2012 bore little relation to
economic growth which slowed to a crawl.
"It would be difficult to see job gains on this order going
forward, so we should see a pullback in coming months," said Sal
Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
On average, some 29,000 jobs were created a month over the
past six months.
Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at the Royal Bank of
Canada, was slightly more upbeat.
"Certainly, it bodes well for growth to rebound in the first
quarter after disappointing gains through the second half of
last year," he said.
JOB-FILLED RECOVERY
Indeed, financial markets welcomed the news which coincided
with an unexpectedly sturdy increase in U.S. hiring in February
and the lowest U.S. unemployment rate in four years.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high
after the strong Canadian and U.S. employment data. The currency
rose to C$1.0234 to the greenback, or 97.71 U.S. cents, soon
after the employment data. It later pared the gains slightly to
C$1.0283.
Unlike the U.S., Canada had already recovered all the jobs
lost during the global downturn of 2008 by early 2011 and in the
past 12 months it added another 336,000.
But the economy has struggled to gain further traction in
recent months. Exports remain weak and a steep discount on the
price of Canadian oil is cutting into the Conservative
government's revenues.
Flaherty said that although government revenues would take
"a significant hit" from lower-than-expected growth in nominal
gross domestic product, Ottawa would eliminate its budget
deficit, previously estimated at C$26 billion for this year, in
the 2015/2016 fiscal year as promised.
"There are a number of measures we can take to do that, and
you'll see them in the budget," he said.
The main opposition party, the New Democrats, urged the
ruling Conservatives to focus on bolstering growth, not more
spending cuts.
"The news from Canada's private sector economists is
worrying and in stark contrast to what Minister Flaherty has
been telling Canadians," said Peggy Nash, the party's
spokeswoman on finance policy.
"What Canadians need is a real plan to spur investments and
create jobs, not more reckless cuts," she said.
2013 BETTER THAN 2012
Most policy makers insist that 2013 looks brighter than last
year, when the economy grew just 1.8 percent. The Bank of Canada
expects annualized growth of 2.3 percent in the first quarter
versus 0.6 percent in the fourth.
The central bank signaled this week it is in no rush to
raise interest rates after a prolonged pause. It still said its
next move would be a hike rather than a cut.
There was fresh evidence on Friday that Canada's recently
booming housing market, a top concern for the government in
Ottawa, was cooling.
Housing starts climbed in February from January, the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp said, but the six-month trend level
showed a continuation of a downward slope that began in the
middle of 2012 when the market peaked.
The labor productivity of Canadian businesses edged up 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter after two consecutive declines,
Statscan said. But overall in 2012, productivity also increased
by a paltry 0.1 percent compared with a 0.9 percent gain in the
United States.