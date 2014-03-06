* Jan building permits rise by 8.5 pct
* Permits for residential dwellings hits record C$4.60 bln
* Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rises to 57.2 in Feb
By David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA/TORONTO, March 6 The value of building
permits issued in Canada surged in January, while the pace of
purchasing activity unexpectedly picked up last month,
suggesting some of the impact of unusually harsh winter weather
may be dissipating in Canada.
Building permits jumped by 8.5 percent at the beginning of
the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday,
handily surpassing expectations for a 1 percent increase.
That marked a sharp rebound from December's revised drop of
4.8 percent, which analysts thought had been the result of
winter storms that hit parts of Canada at the end of last year.
"(I was) surprised by the underlying strength, particularly
given we thought there would be a bit of a weather effect and
generally assuming we're going to see some moderation of housing
activity," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal
Bank of Canada in Toronto.
Extreme winter weather has also impacted data south of the
border, pointing to softer economic activity in the United
States that economists expect will be transitory.
"It might be the case that we're seeing more of an impact in
the U.S. data than the Canadian data," said Ferley.
Permits for residential dwellings - a figure watched closely
amid fears of an overheated real estate market - jumped by 26.3
percent to an all-time high of C$4.60 billion ($4.18 billion).
The previous record was the C$4.54 billion seen in May 2013.
The monthly figures are traditionally volatile and large
swings are not unusual. Permits for multi-family homes rose by
42.8 percent after a 21.9 percent fall in December while
intentions for single-family homes advanced by 15.0 percent.
The value of non-residential building permits fell by 14.6
percent, as construction intentions for institutional and
industrial buildings tumbled by 41.8 percent and 24.7 percent,
respectively.
The day's data helped boost the Canadian dollar, which
gained strongly against the greenback.
Separate data showed the seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing
Managers Index rose to 57.2 in February from 56.8 in January,
surpassing analysts' expectations for a slowdown to 53.5.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity. The unadjusted index rose to 57.8 from 53.6.
Taken alongside data earlier this week that showed an
improvement in manufacturing growth, the Canadian economy seems
to have had an easier time "weathering the weather" than the
U.S. economy, said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at
TD Securities.
"The return to more normal temperatures south of the border
should help provide another tailwind to the Canadian economy and
keep the underlying recovery on track," Tulk said.
The Ivey measure of inventories rebounded to 53.3 from 48.4.
While the employment gauge still showed hiring activity shrank
last month, the pace of contraction eased to 49 from 45.1.
The prices index held steady at 65.2, but the supplier
deliveries index tumbled to 44.6 from 51.6.