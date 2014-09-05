OTTAWA, Sept 5 The Canadian economy unexpectedly
lost 11,000 jobs in August from July, and the number of
private-sector employees fell sharply in another sign that the
economy is still struggling to regain full speed.
Statistics Canada said on Friday that the unemployment rate
had remained at 7.0 percent. Analysts had forecast that 10,000
positions would be added after the gain of 41,700 jobs in July.
The figures provide more evidence that there is still plenty
of slack in the economy. The Bank of Canada says it will not
raise interest rates from near-record lows until it sees signs
of a sustained recovery.
"The overriding picture here is that the Canadian economy is
struggling to meaningfully produce new jobs," said Doug Porter,
chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The 12-month gain was a measly 81,300 jobs, or 0.5 percent,
while the six-month moving average for employment growth dropped
to 10,200 from 10,900 in July.
Full-time jobs dropped by 2,300 from July, while part-time
jobs decreased by 8,700. The labor participation rate, which is
of particular interest to the Bank of Canada, slipped to 66.0
percent, the lowest since November 2001.
The fall of 111,800 in the number of private-sector
employees amounted to 1.0 percent, equaling the record
month-on-month drop in April 1982. Overall, 97,800 employees
lost their jobs, while the number of self-employed rose by
86,900.
"From the Bank of Canada's point of view, they're probably
going to want to see indications of greater strength in
employment," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at the
Royal Bank of Canada.
"Until they start seeing indications of it, I think it will
be a factor that will weigh in favor of them remaining on the
sidelines," he said.
The central bank has kept its key interest rate steady at 1
percent since September 2010, and most market operators do not
expect a hike until late next year.
July's jobs data was marred by a high-profile error caused
by a botched update to a computer processing program, which
meant Statscan initially said just 200 jobs had been
created.
Statscan also reported that Canadian labor productivity in
the second quarter rose 1.8 percent from the first quarter as
businesses boosted their output at a much faster pace.
Market analysts had expected productivity to rise by 1.6
percent. Statistics Canada said the number of hours declined,
also contributing to productivity growth.
