TORONTO Dec 8 Canadian housing starts rebounded
as expected in November and building permits edged higher in
October, two reports showed on Monday, suggesting the closely
watched housing market held momentum heading into the
traditionally slower winter season.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed
the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose
to 195,620 units in November, from 183,659 in October.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 195,000 starts.
"The result was close to expectations, and continues to
suggest that overall homebuilding activity in Canada is running
about in line with what is needed to satisfy demographic demand
and some replacement," Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets, said in a research note.
A separate report from Statistics Canada showed the value of
Canadian building permits edged up 0.7 percent in October to
C$7.53 billion ($6.61 billion), cooling after the previous
month's sharp gain as construction intentions for residential
homes slipped.
Economists expected a decline of 1.4 percent after a surge
of more than 12 percent in September. The figures are seasonally
adjusted.
The Bank of Canada has expressed some concern about
household imbalances, particularly a high level of debt
accumulated in mortgages as Canadians stretch to get into the
nation's expensive housing market. Interest rates are near
historic lows and are expected to stay there until late in 2015,
fueling heavy borrowing.
Mazen Issa, senior Canada macroeconomic strategist at TD
Securities, said the central bank may say more about its concern
in a report Wednesday, but its unwillingness to use interest
rates to slow debt accumulation may mean housing continues its
upward march.
"This Wednesday's Financial System Review will likely
explore the issue of household imbalances further but the longer
that policy remains ultra-accommodative (despite the economy
persistently growing above potential and the conventional output
gap effectively closed), the greater the risk that household
imbalances accumulate," Issa said in a research note.
Housing starts have slowed from a cyclical peak of about
215,000 a year in 2012, averaging a pace of about 190,000 so far
in 2014, Kavcic noted.
Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia showed solid building
in November but he said slowing is expected in Alberta in the
months ahead as the slide in oil prices slows the provincial
economy.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Leah
Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)