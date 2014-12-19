* November annual inflation rate 2 pct, core 2.1 pct
* October retail sales unchanged month over month
* Canadian dollar weakens against greenback
OTTAWA, Dec 19 Tumbling gasoline prices cooled
inflation in Canada last month, providing the country's central
bank with plenty of room to keep interest rates at their current
low levels for some time yet.
The annualized inflation rate pulled back to 2.0 percent
from October's strong 2.4 percent, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday. That was short of economists' forecasts for
2.2 percent.
A 5.9 percent year-on-year drop in gasoline prices was the
main driver of the pullback. On a monthly basis, gasoline prices
were at their lowest level since February 2011, falling
alongside crude oil prices.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is
closely watched by the Bank of Canada, fell back to 2.1 percent
from 2.3 percent, short of expectations for a rise to 2.4
percent.
November's slowdown brought the inflation rate smack in line
with the Bank of Canada's target of 2 percent. While inflation
has run hotter than the bank had anticipated this year, the bank
has said repeatedly it expects that to be temporary.
The bank's benchmark rate is 1 percent, and it is not
expected to raise rates until the fourth quarter of next year,
according to the most recent Reuters poll.
"Certainly this report will keep, I think, the Bank of
Canada in wait-and-see mode," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief
economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
"It's certainly not going to suggest advancing any
tightening by the Bank of Canada," he said. "If anything, it may
sort of argue for the bank further delaying tightening interest
rates."
The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar after
the inflation data.
Despite gasoline's fall, consumer prices increased in seven
of the eight major components measured by Statistics Canada, led
by higher costs for shelter and food. On a monthly basis,
overall inflation edged down 0.4 percent, and the core measure
declined 0.2 percent.
Separate data showed retail sales were unchanged in October
from September. Increases in most sectors were offset by sales
declines at motor vehicle and parts dealers.
The retail report suggests consumer spending is slowing in
the final quarter of the year, likely putting economic growth in
the quarter at about 2 percent, down from the third quarter's
2.8 percent, said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital
Markets. "The broad-based weakness in retail sales was
disappointing," he said.
