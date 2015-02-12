TORONTO Feb 12 Canadian home prices rose in
recent months, with resale prices up in January after two months
of declines and the price of new homes up in December for the
fourth straight month, separate reports showed on Thursday.
Prices for repeat sales of single-family homes showed
national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month and were up 4.7
percent from a year earlier, according to the Teranet-National
Bank Composite House Price Index.
The monthly gain snapped a two-month losing streak but
showed prices were up in only five of the 11 metropolitan
markets.
A separate report by Statistics Canada showed new home
prices were up 0.1 percent in December and 1.7 percent higher
for the year. The small monthly gain was in line with analysts
forecasts.
Canada's housing market has slowed slightly in the winter
months after a strong if not steady five-year gain in prices
that had raised some fears of a housing bubble.
Observers have been watching to see whether low interest
rates will continue to support what has become an increasingly
unaffordable market. The Bank of Canada shocked financial
markets by cutting the official overnight lending rate by 25
basis points to 0.75 percent earlier this year.
The Teranet report showed prices rose in January from
December by 1.2 percent in Vancouver, 0.9 percent in Victoria,
0.6 percent in Toronto, 0.5 percent in Halifax and 0.3 percent
in Edmonton.
Prices were lower in the month in Montreal, Ottawa,
Winnipeg, Calgary, Hamilton and Quebec City.
The annual price increase slowed to 4.7 percent, a third
straight deceleration.
The Statistics Canada report on prices for new homes, a much
smaller market than home resales, showed gains in Ontario and
Alberta offset losses in Quebec.
The combined metropolitan area of Toronto and Oshawa was the
biggest contributor to the increase, rising 0.2 percent from
November. New home prices in Montreal fell by 0.1 percent in the
month. The overall new housing price index rose 1.7 percent for
the year, with 14 of the 21 metropolitan areas in the survey
showing positive growth.
