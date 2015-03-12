By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, March 12 Prices for new homes in Canada
fell for the first time in nearly five years in January, and
figures for home resales in February showed a correction
underway in several markets with prices scratching out just a
slight gain nationally.
Another report on Thursday showed Canada's household
debt-to-income ratio rose to a record high in the fourth
quarter, making consumers more vulnerable just as some
economists say the housing market is at a tipping point.
"We can't stress enough the divergence in housing market
conditions at the provincial level," said David Madani,
economist at Capital Economics, who has long expected a housing
market crash. "While the near-term outlook looks stable for
Ontario and British Columbia, dark clouds are forming over most
other provinces, especially those hit hardest by the oil price
slump."
Canada escaped the housing crisis that devastated the United
States in 2009, and average prices have doubled in the past
decade.
Prices for existing homes, the largest segment of the
Canadian market, rose 0.1 percent in February from January and
were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the Teranet-National
Bank Composite House Price Index showed.
But the index showed price gains in only three of 11 markets
surveyed - Vancouver, Victoria and Hamilton - and noted a price
correction underway in several markets, notably in Calgary,
Alberta. Alberta is a major oil producer and has been hit hard
by dropping crude prices.
"In some markets there have clearly been corrections in
progress. The monthly retreat in Calgary was the fourth in a
row, for a cumulative decline of 2.3 percent ... East of Toronto
the corrections have tended to be larger," Teranet said.
A Statistics Canada report showed new home prices slipped
0.1 percent in January, the first decline since July 2010.
Prices fell in five of 21 metropolitan areas surveyed, while
five increased and prices were unchanged in 11 regions,
including Calgary.
Another Statistics Canada report showed the household
debt-to-income ratio rose to a record high 163.3 percent in the
fourth quarter. It was the third quarter in a row that
disposable income increased at a slower rate than household
debt.
The Bank of Canada watches the measure closely for signs
consumers may be overextended.
"We've outlined on a number of occasions that the high
levels of household debt do create vulnerabilities in the
Canadian economy," central bank economist Rhys Mendes told the
House of Commons finance committee Thursday.
