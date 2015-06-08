By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, June 8 Canadian housing starts jumped to
the highest level in nearly a year in May, data on Monday
showed, an unexpected move that signaled the country's housing
boom still has life and that the economy may strengthen in the
second quarter.
Housing starts rose to 201,705 units last month, according
to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp report, topping market
expectations for 185,000. The figures are seasonally adjusted
and annualized.
A separate report showed building permits surged in April
for the second consecutive month, lifted by the nonresidential
sector.
On Friday, figures showed the economy added far more jobs
than expected in May. Canada's economy contracted in the first
quarter, hit by cheaper prices for oil, a major Canadian export,
but the Bank of Canada expects growth to bounce back later this
year.
"Looking more broadly at the second quarter of 2015, the
housing sector continues to show surprising strength, and we
expect it will contribute positively to real gross domestic
product growth as a result," Randall Bartlett, senior economist
at TD Bank, wrote in a note.
He added, however, that housing activity is expected to slow
somewhat as the rest of the economy picks up steam.
A robust housing market, fueled by low interest rates, has
been credited for much of Canada's recovery from the global
credit crisis. But the housing boom has raised concerns that
parts of the country could be due for a painful correction,
though policymakers still foresee a soft landing on the whole.
Ground-breaking on multi-unit homes in urban areas jumped by
16.9 percent in May, while new construction on single detached
homes edged down 0.3 percent.
While harsh winter weather weighed on activity earlier this
year, the six-month moving average for starts rose to 181,231
units.
"We've seen these seasonal swings already in each of the
past two years, and the smoothed-out level of activity is still
consistent with demographic demand," wrote Robert Kavcic, senior
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Separate data from Statistics Canada showed the value of
building permits rose 11.6 percent to C$7.8 billion ($6.3
billion) in April. That exceeded economists' expectations for a
decline of 6 percent and added on to March's upwardly revised
13.6 percent gain. The value of nonresidential permits soared
30.2 percent, while residential permits rose 1.2 percent.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
