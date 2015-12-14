OTTAWA Dec 14 Canadian household debt compared
to income rose to a record in the third quarter as borrowing
outpaced growth in disposable income, while home prices
continued to climb in November, led by hot west coast markets.
The ratio of household credit market debt to income rose to
163.7 percent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised
162.7 percent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on
Monday.
The Bank of Canada, which has cut interest rates twice this
year to offset the shock of cheap oil on the resource-oriented
economy, has warned of rising vulnerabilities in the household
sector as Canadians have taken advantage of years of low
borrowing costs.
Still, as the central bank also sees overall risks to
financial stability evolving as expected, the figures are
unlikely to dictate the bank's policy, said Doug Porter, chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Bank of Canada will release its latest financial system
review on Tuesday.
The rising debt levels have led some to worry that consumers
have taken on more than they can handle, particularly in the
housing market where prices have soared.
Household credit market debt, which includes consumer
credit, mortgages and other loans, rose 1.4 percent last quarter
with the bigger increase coming from mortgages. Separate data
showed home priced edged up 0.2 percent in November.
The government took steps last week to cool parts of the
housing market by forcing people who want to buy more expensive
homes to provide a bigger down payment.
"The timing of those moves may have been at least partly
driven by the dawning realization that not only will the Bank of
Canada not move to dampen housing with rate hikes anytime soon,
there is the very real risk that they could fuel it further with
yet more rate cuts," Porter said, pointing to the slump in oil
prices thanks to a global glut and waning demand .
Although experts have warned it could be painful for
consumers when rates eventually rise, it was cheaper for
Canadians to carry their loans in the third quarter as the
interest-only debt service ratio reached a record low of 6.1
percent.
November's increase in home prices was the eleventh
consecutive monthly gain, driven by a 1.3 percent gain in
Vancouver and a 1.8 percent climb in Victoria, British Columbia,
according to the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price
Index.
The new mortgage regulations should "at least mildly dampen
the piping hot" markets in Vancouver and Toronto, Porter said.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto; Editing by
Bill Trottn and James Dalgleish)