By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, March 11 Canada unexpectedly shed jobs
last month, pushing the unemployment rate to a nearly three-year
high due mainly to a loss of full-time positions, Statistics
Canada said on Friday, but some economists were skeptical of the
underlying factors.
Although February's decline stemmed from the loss of 51,800
full-time positions, economists said the large drops in
healthcare and educational services were probably anomalies. The
report can be volatile month-to-month.
After paring some gains just after the report, the Canadian
dollar recovered to hit a four-month high against the greenback.
The figures did not alter expectations that the Bank of Canada
would hold rates steady at its next meeting in April.
The labor market in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province, was hit particularly hard, with a loss of 48,900
full-time jobs.
"It is pretty tough to see why Ontario would have lost
almost 50,000 full-time jobs in a single month," said BMO
Capital Markets Chief Economist Doug Porter, adding he was
skeptical of that element of the report.
Overall, Canada lost 2,300 jobs in February, missing
expectations for a gain of 9,000. The decline in full-time work
was tempered by the addition of 49,500 part-time jobs.
The unemployment rate rose to 7.3 percent, its highest since
March 2013.
"I think it is just more of the same that we've seen from
the Canadian employment numbers in the last year, just a
slightly different tinge to it," Porter said.
Oil-sensitive Alberta added a meager 1,400 jobs, but an
increase in people looking for work sent the unemployment rate
up to 7.9 percent there, its highest since August 1995.
Separate Statscan data showed Canadian household debt rose
to a record 165.4 percent of income in the fourth quarter. The
statistics agency said disposable income grew more slowly than
borrowers took on debt.
Household credit market debt, which includes consumer
credit, mortgages and other loans, rose, with mortgages making
up the bulk of debt outstanding. Over 2015, mortgages surged 6.3
percent, their strongest growth since 2011.
Years of low borrowing costs have encouraged Canadians to
take on more debt as the Bank of Canada has been forced to keep
interest rates low to support the economy. The central bank cut
interest rates twice last year.
