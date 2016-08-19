(Updates Canadian dollar action, paragraph 6)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Aug 19 Canadian retail sales
unexpectedly fell in June, reinforcing the likelihood that
growth contracted in the second quarter as the economic malaise
hit the consumer, who has been a key pillar of support in recent
years.
Separately, the annual inflation rate cooled as expected in
July, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Friday,
pulled down by cheaper gasoline prices, even as the cost of food
and shelter climbed.
The 0.1 percent decline in June retail sales was well short
of economists' expectations for a 0.5 percent gain. May's sales
were revised down to show no change from an initially reported
0.2 percent gain.
"It just suggests that maybe the Canadian consumer is
growing a bit tired of carrying the burden of growth," said
David Watt, chief economist at HSBC.
"And we don't really have a lot of other things that are
supporting growth right now if the Canadian consumer steps
back."
The retails sales disappointment hit the Canadian dollar
, which was recently trading near sessions lows at
C$1.2883, or 77.62 U.S. cents, significantly lower than
Thursday's close of C$1.2767, or 78.33 U.S. cents.
Nonetheless, economists do not expect that consumers are
down for the count just yet, particularly with the additional
money they are getting from the government in the form of a
revamped child benefit.
"With Ottawa sending out the first of the Child Care Benefit
checks in July, there's reason to be optimistic on the second
half of the year," Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC, wrote in a
note.
The economy likely contracted in the second quarter, partly
due to May's wildfires in northern Alberta that forced residents
to evacuate and disrupted oil production.
Although the data underscored weakness in the economy in the
second quarter, analysts and policymakers still expect growth to
rebound in the third quarter.
After cutting interest rates twice last year in the face of
the oil price slump, the Bank of Canada is seen holding rates
where they are until late 2017.
"I think the Bank of Canada continues to look through both
readings," Derek Holt, economist at Scotiabank, said of the
day's reports. "We knew the consumer was going to be weak
overall in the second quarter."
Separate data showed Canada's inflation rate was 1.3 percent
in July, down from 1.5 percent in June. Annual core inflation,
which strips out some volatile items and is watched by the
central bank, was more robust at 2.1 percent.
The central bank has said the inflation rate is being
influenced by temporary factors.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)