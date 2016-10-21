OTTAWA Oct 21 A drop in Canadian retail sales
in August and cooler-than-anticipated annual inflation in
September reinforced speculation the Bank of Canada may lower
interest rates again, after the bank acknowledged this week it
had considered cutting.
Statistics Canada said on Friday retail sales fell 0.1
percent, missing expectations for a 0.3 percent gain. Volumes
fell 0.3 percent.
The weak retail performance in the first two months of the
third quarter could mean there is somewhat less buoyancy to the
expected economic rebound. Analysts expect growth picked up in
the third quarter after wildfires in Alberta caused a
contraction in the second quarter.
Economists had anticipated retail sales would be supported
by the new child benefit checks that families began receiving in
July, but the figures suggested consumers may be choosing to
save or pay off debt for now.
"This is exactly when the much-ballyhooed child benefit
effect should be kicking in in a big way," said Doug Porter,
chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "If it is not showing up
here, it's not going show up anywhere."
The annual inflation rate rose to 1.3 percent in September,
shy of forecasts for an increase to 1.5 percent, as food prices
saw their smallest gain since 2000.
Economists said the disappointing figures were likely to
keep talk of a rate cut alive. The central bank left interest
rates at 0.5 percent earlier this week, but downgraded its
economic outlook and said it had considered cutting for the
second time in three years.
Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets,
said the door for a rate cut that the central bank had opened
got a tad wider with the day's data, though he noted it would
take more data for the bank to move off the sidelines.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against the
greenback following the data.
Retail sales declined in seven of 11 sectors in August,
accounting for 57 percent of retail trade, led by lower sales of
new and used cars and a decline in purchases at general
merchandise stores.
Annual core inflation, which strips out volatile items and
is watched by the central bank, held at 1.8 percent in
September, as expected.
Food prices rose 0.1 percent from a year ago, marking the
smallest annual gain since February 2000. The cost of fresh
vegetables fell for the first time since January 2013.
