OTTAWA Nov 8 Canadian housing starts slowed in
October as the once-hot British Columbia market braked sharply,
while separate data on Tuesday showed the value of building
permits slipped in September, suggesting the country's long
property boom is cooling.
Groundbreaking on new homes fell to 192,928 units in
October, roughly in line with expectations, from a revised
seasonally adjusted annual rate of 219,363 units in September,
the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said.
The slowdown in new construction was sharpest in British
Columbia, where starts dropped 44.9 percent. Vancouver, Canada's
most expensive housing market, has come off the boil since the
August introduction of a tax on foreign buyers in that city.
Housing starts in Ontario, by contrast, rose 20.0 percent in
October, suggesting Canada's largest city, Toronto, remains
red-hot, the report from the federal housing agency showed.
A long housing boom in Canada sparked fears of a real estate
bubble, and the government has moved multiple times to tighten
mortgage and tax rules to prevent borrowers from taking on too
much debt to get into the market.
"Residential construction activity remains a highly regional
story in Canada. The new development in October was the falloff
in Vancouver, which could be the first sign that builders are
responding to much softer demand in that region," BMO Capital
Markets senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a research note.
The addition of a 15 percent surcharge on foreign buyers in
Vancouver has cooled the most expensive segment of that market,
but Toronto still sees bidding wars for many homes, particularly
detached houses. The market in the rest of the country has
mostly cooled.
The slowdown in housing starts was more pronounced in the
multiples segment - typically condos and apartments - than in
detached housing, the report showed. Multiple urban starts fell
15.3 percent, while single-detached urban starts notched a
milder 5.4 percent decline.
A separate report showed the value of Canadian building
permits fell 7 percent in September from August, the biggest
drop in eight months, though residential permits were up in the
month. Analysts had expected an overall decrease of 5.6 percent.
The decline was attributed to lower construction intentions
for non-residential buildings, especially in retail complexes
and office buildings.
The total value of residential building permits rose 2.6
percent in September on construction intentions for multi-family
dwellings. The non-residential sector fell 22.3 percent, led by
a drop in the commercial component.
