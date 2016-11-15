OTTAWA Nov 15 Canadian home resales and prices
rose in October as the nation's long housing boom continued, two
separate reports showed on Tuesday, but analysts said higher
borrowing costs have increased the risk of a correction.
Prices rose 0.3 percent last month from September and were
up 11.8 percent from a year earlier as Toronto's red-hot market
offset the first decline in Vancouver in almost two years, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.
A separate report from real estate agents showed a 2.4
percent monthly rise in sales in October and a 14.6 percent
surge in annual prices as buyers rushed to get into the market
before tighter mortgage rules could take effect.
Taken together, the data showed Canada's market cooling in
most markets outside of Toronto, where a building boom and
rising household indebtedness have spurred fears of a U.S.-style
collapse if borrowing costs, already rising, spike further.
"Almost all seems to be well in Canada's housing market,
with most regions enjoying moderate sales activity and price
gains, Alberta's hard-hit market stabilizing, and Vancouver's
zany market returning to earth," Sal Guatieri, senior economist
at BMO Capital Markets, said in a research note.
"However, accelerating prices in Toronto and its surrounding
areas will only increase the chance of a correction if interest
rates rise too sharply ... and the chance of that happening is
now somewhat higher under a new U.S. president."
Expectations that U.S. President-election Donald Trump will
cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have
driven bond yields, which affect mortgage rates, higher in
recent days. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest
lender, raised rates on Tuesday.
"If the recent increase that we see in bond yields are
sustained and continue, then this would eventually have a
cooling effect on housing across Canada," said Robert Hogue,
senior economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
Hogue still believes the market will manage a soft landing,
as higher borrowing costs take effect gradually, and many
borrowers are insulated by fixed-rate mortgages that are locked
in, most often for five years.
The Teranet report showed continued strength in Ontario, the
most populous province, offset the first decline in Vancouver in
22 months as a new foreign buyers tax doused the market.
Vancouver prices were down 0.6 percent in October from
September but remain 22.5 percent above year-ago levels. Prices
were up 17.4 percent in Toronto compared to a year earlier.
(Editing by Alistair Bell)