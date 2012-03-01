* 2011 deficit was 2.8 pct of GDP, down from 3.1 pct in 2010
* Deficit shrank in fourth quarter from third quarter
* Goods balance higher, but so is deficit in services
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 1 Canada's current account
deficit in 2011 dropped slightly from the record set in 2010 and
is shrinking in proportion to gross domestic product, indicating
the worst of the economic crisis may be over.
The deficit for the year fell to C$48.30 billion ($48.79
billion), the second highest on record after 2010's C$50.86
billion, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The 2011 deficit represents 2.8 percent of gross domestic
product compared with 3.1 percent in 2010. It was the third
consecutive annual deficit after a decade of surpluses.
The deficit for the fourth quarter of 2011 shrank by 16
percent to C$10.33 billion on higher exports to the crucial U.S.
market, which is finally showing signs of recovery.
The figure, higher than C$9.40 billion shortfall expected by
analysts, represents about 2.4 percent of GDP, down from the 2.9
percent seen in the third quarter.
"The improvement in the goods balance is consistent with a
stronger than expected growth outturn in the U.S. economy
through the end of 2011. We anticipate this momentum will carry
over into 2012 and will bleed into Canadian growth," said TD
Securities strategist David Tulk.
The overall balance on trade in goods in the fourth quarter
jumped to C$3.13 billion from C$248 million. Exports of goods
were up by C$6.68 billion to C$121.47 billion, the highest since
the third quarter of 2008.
The services deficit edged up by C$60 million to C$6.16
billion on a lower commercial services surplus and a higher
transportation deficit. The investment income deficit widened to
a three-year high.
"The strong Canadian dollar, combined with sluggish global
demand, suggests that current account deficits will persist
through at least the next two years," said Douglas Porter,
deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets Economics.
The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly after the
data was released and at 10:25 a.m. (1525 GMT) was at 0.9841 to
the U.S. dollar, or $1.016, up from C$0.9856, or $1.0146, at
8:15 a.m.
Separately, the RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index showed the pace of growth in Canadian
manufacturing picked up modestly in February after weakening the
previous month.
Fourth-quarter economic growth figures will be released on
Friday and the median prediction is for an annualized rate of
1.8 percent, down sharply from the 3.5 percent seen in the third
quarter.
The Bank of Canada predicts real growth of an annualized 1.8
percent in the first and second quarters of 2012, before
accelerating to 2.1 percent in the third, 2.6 percent in the
fourth, and 3.1 percent in the first half of 2013.
Statscan also reported that higher prices for petroleum
products and primary metals pushed up industrial product prices
in Canada by 0.3 percent in January from December. The increase
matched analyst expectations.
Raw material prices edged up by 0.1 percent, less than the
0.6 percent growth expected by analysts.