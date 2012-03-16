* Factory sales unexpectedly fall 0.9 pct in Jan
* Auto factory sales climb to highest level since Nov 2007
* Foreigners dump Canadian securities after heavy buying
* Manufacturing rebound expected as U.S. market heals
OTTAWA, March 16 The Canadian
manufacturing sector's long trudge to recovery from the 2008-09
recession faltered in January as sales at the factory gate
unexpectedly fell, but new signs of life in the U.S. export
market offered hope the pace would pick up again.
Factory sales slid 0.9 percent in the month, dragged down
largely by the aerospace sector but also by declines across 10
other industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales from
auto assembly plants, however, rose to their highest level since
November 2007.
Manufacturers have seen sales growth in five of the past
seven months and January's downturn followed a 0.6 percent gain
in December. Analysts had expected a 0.2 percent gain in
January.
The decline could not be blamed on falling prices as volumes
also fell 1.1 percent, which will likely weaken Canadian real
gross domestic product figures for the month.
"Canada's manufacturing sector had also ended 2011 on a
strong note, with five of the final six months of the year
recording gains, and we won't put too much weight on one-month's
data," said Leslie Preston, economist at TD Economics.
With most exports destined for the United States, Canada's
manufacturing fortunes are closely tied to that of its neighbor.
"With economic news out of the U.S. coming in better than
expected recently, we expect firmer U.S. growth to be supportive
for Canada's manufacturing sector exports," Preston said.
Canada's status as one of the best performing economies in
the G7 club of rich countries after the global financial crisis
has faded this year while more upbeat data continues to roll in
from the United States, its top trade partner.
The Canadian job market has sputtered since the middle of
last year, exports fell in January after two months of gains and
the country is grappling with soaring household debt that is
widely seen as the biggest domestic threat to the recovery.
SAFE HAVEN STATUS FADES
The Bank of Canada has made no hint that it plans to raise
interest rates from the current 1 percent at a time when the
U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled it will hold rates low for a
prolonged period.
A separate report by Statscan on Friday suggested foreign
investors are relying less on Canada as a safe haven in times of
global stress and have begun withdrawing from Canadian stocks,
bonds and short-term debt instruments.
Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian
securities in January by C$4.2 billion ($4.2 billion), halting a
six-month buying spree in which they added C$55 billion of
Canadian securities to their portfolios.
"The sharp selling of money-market papers in January points
to an unwinding of these positions, which also coincides with
better risk sentiment and a decline in global uncertainty," said
Charles St-Arnaud of Nomura Economics.
Foreigners mainly dumped short-term federal treasury bills
but they also made their biggest divestment of Canadian stocks
since 2008 and slowed their purchases of bonds.
"With emerging market central banks still intervening in the
FX market, we believe that the Canadian financial market will
continue to attract foreign inflows albeit at a slower rate than
in 2011, attracted by solid economic fundamentals," St-Arnaud
said.