By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, June 29 The Canadian economy grew by a
surprisingly strong 0.3 percent in April, mainly due to a
rebound in oil output, signaling growth in the second quarter
might be solid but not rapid enough to jolt the central bank
into raising interest rates.
Declines in retail sales and manufacturing had led to
expectations that Statistics Canada would report a tepid reading
on real gross domestic product on Friday. The median prediction
in a Reuters survey was for 0.2 percent growth, and nine of 22
forecasts were for 0.1 percent or less.
The economy had shrunk by 0.2 percent in February, and grew
by only 0.1 percent in March.
"Overall, the strong growth in April will provide a positive
starting point to second-quarter GDP," said Charles St-Arnaud at
Nomura Economics.
"However, the details show that when the rebound in the oil
and gas sector is excluded, growth was only 0.1 percent
month-on-month, suggesting slowing momentum. We continue to
believe that the Bank of Canada will remain on hold at the July
meeting."
In April, the central bank predicted annualized growth of
2.5 percent in both the first and second quarters. The actual
figure for the first quarter turned out to be 1.9 percent, and
analysts had downgraded expectations for the current quarter.
The bank reckons that the economy's potential is growing at
about 2.0 percent a year, meaning that any growth that does not
exceed that number will not soak up the modest excess capacity
that is left in the economy.
"With April's results now in hand, the Canadian economy will
still have to work to top the 2 percent growth mark in the
second quarter, but the chances are quite a bit better after
this report," said Robert Kavcic at BMO Capital Markets.
"Still, given that the Bank of Canada's first-half
forecast... overshot the mark, and with the Fed easing through
yearend, we expect the Bank to remain on hold until July 2013."
Analysts said the international situation, particularly
Europe's debt crisis, is likely to weigh on Bank of Canada
thinking more than domestic economic growth.
"April's economic growth and the nearly 760,000 net new jobs
created since July 2009 are positive signs we're on the right
track, but we are also cognizant that the challenges of weaker
global growth and financial turmoil persist," Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty told reporters on Friday.
He said he would welcome final approval in Ottawa on Friday
of the government's budget implementation bill, which he said
would solidify the business sector's role as the driving force
behind the economy.
Flaherty was asked if last week's tightening of mortgage
rules would mean household spending would be less of a growth
engine for the economy.
"Quite frankly, I expect that Canadians will continue to
spend on new housing, whether it's single-family dwellings or
condominiums, and that some Canadians will buy less house or
less condominium than they otherwise might have done," he said.
"Quite frankly, I think that's a good thing, that some
cooling in that market is good for the country."
He said he realized there is a risk the rules might dampen
the economy and the housing market. "We are prepared to take
that risk, quite frankly, because of the greater risk of the
development over time of a housing bubble."
Construction output in April was already down 0.1 percent as
declines in residential and repair work outweighed gains in
non-residential buildings and engineering.
Canadian oil and gas output rose 2.4 percent in April after
declines of 1.0 percent and 2.2 percent in February and March,
respectively. All the increase was due to a recovery in crude
oil extraction from maintenance and production difficulties in
the previous two months.
Mining, excluding oil and gas, grew 3.1 percent, adding to
gains in March after an 8.4 percent decline in February. Potash
production came back on line and output rose in a number of
primary metals as well.
Wholesale, transportation and warehousing were also up,
while construction edged down 0.1 percent.
Statistics Canada also reported that industrial product
prices were unchanged in May for the second month running, as
cheaper gasoline offset price increases for cars and wood.
Some exporters are paid on the basis of U.S. dollar prices,
and the 1.7 percent depreciation of the Canadian dollar
consequently supported industrial prices. Without the exchange
rate impact, prices would have been down 0.4 percent.