* January growth solid at 0.2 pct after two weak quarters
* Manufacturing sector was main driver of growth
* February producer prices up 1.4 pct; raw materials 2.2 pct
* Q1 growth seen well below 2.3 pct central bank forecast
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 28 Canada's economy bounced back
from a year-end slump in January thanks to factories, mines and
the return of professional ice hockey, but growth still looks
too weak to match the central bank's upbeat outlook and interest
rates are unlikely to budge until 2014.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.2 percent in the month,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday, following the weakest two
quarters since the 2008-09 recession and a 0.2 percent
contraction in December.
A comeback in the manufacturing sector helped spark the
turnaround, along with strength in the mining and energy sectors
and the delayed start of the country's beloved hockey season
after National Hockey League players and owners settled a
months-long labor dispute.
The data suggests the economy is starting the year on a more
solid footing after disappointing 0.6 percent annualized growth
in the fourth quarter.
But economists are betting the first quarter will fall far
short of the central bank's projected 2.3 percent growth.
"Once the darling of advanced economies, Canadian economic
growth is expected to converge to be more in line with its
peers," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities.
Canada recovered much more quickly from the 2008-09
recession than did the United States and others but has been
spinning its wheels for several months as exports and
manufacturing sputtered.
That has forced the Bank of Canada to acknowledge there is
more slack in the economy than it had anticipated. As a result,
it has gradually softened its talk of an interest rate increase,
and this month said rates will remain on hold "for a period of
time".
Issa said the January report was in line with TD's forecast
of 1.6 percent growth in the first three months of the year,
"and the broader narrative of a gradual grind higher over the
course of the year."
The central bank will publish updated forecasts alongside
its next interest rate decision on April 17.
Manufacturing expanded 1.2 percent in January as gains in
fabricated metals and wood products offset a decline in
transportation equipment.
The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industry
expanded 0.2 percent, while the arts and entertainment sector
got a one-time boost of 4.1 percent as Canadians flocked to
hockey arenas and sports pubs after the NHL labor dispute ended.
Players and owners reached a deal in January to end a
four-month lockout of players. Canada has NHL teams in
Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and
Montreal.
Industries that shrank in January included agriculture and
forestry, construction, and finance and insurance.
In a separate report, Statscan said Canadian industrial
product prices increased 1.4 percent in February from January,
the biggest jump since June 2008 as prices for petroleum, coal
and other commodities charged higher.
The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level in more
than a month - at C$1.0145 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.57 U.S.
cents - immediately after the release of data. It later
retreated and was little changed from Wednesday's North American
close of C$1.0165, or 98.38 U.S. cents.
The solid GDP report along with an inflation rate that is
below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target has confirmed market
expectations that the bank will hold rates at the current 1.0
percent until 2014.
"We're looking at possible downward growth revisions from
the BoC again ... alongside slightly higher spare capacity
estimates. We continue to expect an incrementally more dovish
Monetary Policy Report in a couple of weeks," said Derek Holt,
economist at Scotiabank.
Global forecasters surveyed by Reuters in February predicted
the next rate hike will be in the first quarter of 2014.
However, traders are pricing in a slight bias towards a rate cut
later this year, based on yields on overnight index swaps, which
trade based on expectations for the policy rate.