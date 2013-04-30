* February GDP growth of 0.3 pct beats estimates
* Q1 growth now seen closer to 2 pct annualized
* Bank of Canada still seen holding rates steady
* Producer prices lifted by weaker C$ in March
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's economy delivered a
welcome surprise in February, growing faster than expected and
prompting economists to upgrade their forecasts for the first
quarter, although none expect the central bank to raise interest
rates any time soon.
Monthly gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent, Statistics
Canada said Tuesday, while also revising upward its growth
estimate for January, to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.
It cited the potash mining, oil and gas and manufacturing
sectors as the main sources of strength.
"Overall, a ray of sunshine in an economy that needs all it
can get," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World
Markets.
The Canadian economy has long recovered from the 2008-09
recession but stalled in the second half of last year, posting
the two weakest quarters of growth since the crisis.
After many months of disappointment, analysts found
themselves in the unusual position of having forecasts that were
too downbeat. Most now see economic growth in the first quarter
exceeding the 1.5 percent annualized rate predicted by the Bank
of Canada (BoC) earlier this month, and possibly even above 2
percent, depending on how March unfolds.
Still, the central bank is going to remain cautious until it
sees more evidence the economy is on the mend, said Derek Holt,
vice president at Scotiabank.
"This probably means that there is slightly less spare
capacity than the BoC estimated in the April Monetary Policy
Report, but not terribly so. Further, with the housing
correction still progressing and inflation undershooting the
BoC's 2 percent target, policy is still going nowhere for a long
time," he said.
The bank has held its key rate at 1 percent since September
2010. It now says its next move will be a rate hike but only
after an unspecified "period of time".
The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high
against the U.S. dollar immediately after the data. At 9:35 a.m.
(1335 GMT), the currency was trading at C$1.0100 versus the U.S.
dollar, or 99.00 U.S. cents, stronger than its level shortly
before the data was released and stronger than Monday's finish
of C$1.0116, or 98.85 U.S. cents.
Natural resource industries lifted the overall economy in
February. The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction
sector expanded 2.2 percent due to a significant output increase
from potash mines, increased oil production and support
activities in the energy sector.
The hard-hit manufacturing sector continued to recover with
0.8 percent growth and construction gained 0.2 percent.
Overall, goods-producing industries grew 0.9 percent.
Services, by contrast, eked out a 0.1 percent gain as the
end of a labor dispute in professional hockey continued to boost
the arts and entertainment sector, offsetting a downturn in
wholesale trade.
In other upbeat data on Tuesday, the composite leading
indicator developed by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a think
tank, rose 0.3 percent in March, compared with 0.2 percent in
February on strength in financial markets and commodity prices,
although the housing index remained a drag on the economy.
Canadian consumers, however, leaned against outright
optimism in April. The Conference Board of Canada reported
consumer confidence fell 4.9 points in the month in "the
continuation of disconcerting trend", whereas U.S. consumer
confidence rose 6.2 points in April.
Canadians were particularly pessimistic about job prospects,
with sentiment at a 10-month low.
WEAK C$ HELPS PRODUCER PRICES
Canadian producer prices climbed 0.1 percent in March from
February as the Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S.
counterpart, lifting prices for motor vehicles and other
products, Statscan also reported on Tuesday.
Without the exchange rate effect, the industrial product
price index would have fallen 0.3 percent because of falling
prices for petroleum and coal as well as for some metals, the
federal agency said.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, a 0.3
percent rise in the price of goods as they leave the factory
gate.
In the 12 months to March, producer prices rose 0.9 percent.
Raw materials prices unexpectedly fell 1.7 percent in the
month, mainly due to lower prices for crude oil. Compared with a
year earlier, raw materials were down 2 percent.