By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, June 28
OTTAWA, June 28 Canada's economy grew by just
0.1 percent in April from March, Statistics Canada said on
Friday, confirming that after a strong first quarter, growth is
slowing amid continuing global economic uncertainty.
Although April marked the fourth consecutive month-on-month
gain, it was the smallest of the four increases. The figure
matched analysts' expectations.
"(This) is no big surprise and fully consistent with the
slow-motion expansion Canada now finds itself in. The modest
April gain almost precisely matches the average increase seen
over the past year," BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug
Porter said in a note to clients.
The Bank of Canada forecasts that second-quarter growth on
an annualized basis will be 1.8 percent, down from the 2.5
percent in the first quarter.
The output of service industries expanded by 0.3 percent in
April. Goods production fell by 0.3 percent on a decline in
mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.
Porter and other analysts said second-quarter growth would
be also hurt by major floods that hit Canada's oil capital last
week, as well as a construction strike in the province of
Quebec.
The Canadian dollar briefly pared its losses
following the release of the data, before weakening back to
C$1.0500, or 95.23 U.S. cents. It finished Thursday's North
American session at C$1.0475 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.47
U.S. cents.
The report showed wholesale and retail trade advanced by 0.6
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the finance and
insurance sector grew by 0.6 percent.
Manufacturing grew by 0.2 percent with durable goods output
up by 0.5 percent on gains in computer and electronic products.
Non-durable goods production dropped by 0.3 percent on declines
in petroleum and coal products.
"The domestic economy is likely to remain subdued, which
will prevent headline growth from moving materially above its
trend rate," said TD Securities chief Canada macro strategist
David Tulk.
Canada relies heavily on the economy of the United States,
where the most recent data on consumer spending and jobs data
suggests lukewarm growth.
Separately, Statscan said producer prices were unchanged in
May from April as higher prices for petroleum and coal products
offset declines in primary metal product and lumber prices.
Analysts had estimated a 0.1 percent increase.
Petroleum and coal products climbed by 1.1 percent after two
consecutive declines, pushed higher by a 3.6 percent increase in
the price of gasoline.
Primary metal products slipped by 1.1 percent in part due to
lower prices for gold, gold alloys, silver and platinum. Raw
materials prices rose by 0.2 percent.