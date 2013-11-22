* Inflation at a five-month low, below central bank target
* Bank of Canada under no pressure to hike rates
* Retail sales grow faster than expected
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Nov 22 Tame Canadian inflation figures
on Friday lent support to the central bank's stance of keeping
interest rates ultra-low, but surprisingly upbeat retail sales
data signaled pockets of economic vitality.
Statistics Canada said annual inflation in October dipped
below the Bank of Canada's target range, dropping to a
five-month low of 0.7 percent from 1.1 percent in September.
Analysts had expected a rate of 0.9 percent.
But separate data out on Friday also showed retail sales
were three times stronger than expected in September, driven by
booming auto demand.
The Bank of Canada, which aims to keep inflation near the
middle of its 1 to 3 per cent target range, has kept its key
overnight interest rate at a near-record low of 1 percent since
September 2010 in an effort to spur economic growth.
Last month, citing the below-par economy and a struggling
export sector, the central bank removed its credit tightening
bias and made clear that rates would not be going up any time
soon.
"There's little reason to believe that inflation will pick
up meaningfully anytime soon ... there's also little reason to
believe the Bank of Canada will even consider raising rates
anytime in the next year," BMO Capital Markets chief economist
Doug Porter said in a note to clients.
Most primary dealers predict the bank will hold rates steady
well into 2015, according to a Reuters poll.
Gasoline prices fell by 4.3 percent in the year to October
after a 0.3 percent drop in the 12 months to September. Lower
gasoline prices were recorded in all of Canada's 10 provinces.
The bank's closely watched annual core inflation rate, which
strips out the prices of more volatile items such as energy and
some foodstuffs, dipped to 1.2 percent in October from 1.3
percent in September.
The muted inflation data was offset to a degree by
stronger-than-expected retail figures for September, when sales
grew by 1.0 percent from August.
The advance - greater than the 0.3 percent increase foreseen
by market operators - marked the third consecutive month that
retail sales have risen. The last three-month growth streak was
from September to November 2012.
The Canadian dollar pared some of its losses after
the releases and climbed to C$1.0550 versus the U.S. dollar, or
94.79 U.S. cents, still weaker than Thursday's North American
close of C$1.0521, or 95.05 U.S. cents.
The retail figures masked some weakness in the economy,
since growth was entirely reliant on motor vehicles and parts
dealers. Growth was flat once this sector was stripped out.
"A very stretched consumer is somehow finding the room in a
slowing job growth, rising rates, and weak credit-growth
environment to keep on spending at a decent clip," said Derek
Holt and Dov Zigler of Scotiabank Economics.
"Retailers may be in a position whereby they have to offer
price and inflation concessions in order to keep consumers
spending, which is encouraging volumes at the expense of margins
that are increasingly under pressure," they said in a note.