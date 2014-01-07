* Purchasing activity drops for second month in a row
* Dollar drops to lowest against greenback since 2010
* Canada exports flat, imports edge up by 0.1 percent
* Canada posts 23rd consecutive monthly trade deficit
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Jan 7 Prospects for Canada's economy
dimmed on Tuesday with news that activity by purchasing managers
nosedived unexpectedly in December, while the country posted a
big trade deficit a month earlier.
The double dose of bearish news helped push the Canadian
dollar to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar
since 2010.
The currency - already hit by the poor trade figures - fell
to C$1.0763 to the greenback, or 92.91 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0713 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.34 U.S. cents, just before
the purchasing figures were released.
In late October the Bank of Canada - concerned about the
economy's sluggish performance and low inflation - said it
expected annualized GDP growth in the fourth quarter to be 2.3
percent, down from 2.7 percent in the third.
Market analysts have long predicted that Canada will benefit
from an increasingly strong U.S. recovery. But the Ivey
Purchasing Managers Index showed activity in Canada contracted
sharply and unexpectedly in December, its second straight dismal
monthly performance.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 46.3 from 53.7 in
November, contrary to analysts' expectations for a rise to 54.5.
A figure below 50 shows a fall in purchasing activity.
The news did little to cheer a currency market already
unnerved by news that Canada had posted a November trade deficit
of C$940 million ($879 million). The deficit - the 23rd in a row
- was significantly bigger than the C$140 million shortfall
forecast by market experts.
One reason for the jump was that Statistics Canada revised
October's initial surplus of C$75 million to a deficit of C$908
million, in part to reflect revised data on crude oil prices.
Initial trade statistics for any given month include estimates
of crude prices rather than hard figures.
The value of exports was unchanged from October as volumes
fell by 0.7 percent, while imports increased by 0.1 percent on
flat volumes. Since the 2008/09 recession, exports have
struggled with a strong Canadian dollar and weak markets.
"Back to the abyss for Canadian trade," read the headline of
a note to clients from TD Securities strategist Mazen Issa.
Before Statscan's drastic October revision, the trade
balance had been improving for three straight months.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz - who has said that
near record-low interest rates will not rise until economic
growth picks up - told Reuters last month that the main risk to
the outlook for the domestic economy in 2014 was that exports
would not recover as anticipated.
"Weakness in net exports highlights the elusiveness of the
recovery and provides reaffirmation of the Bank of Canada's
dovish bias," Issa said.
Exports to the United States, which comprised 75.3 percent
of all Canadian exports in November, rose by 0.6 percent, while
imports rose by 2.0 percent to hit a record high. As a result,
the trade surplus with the United States fell to C$2.75 billion
from C$3.08 billion in October.
"Given the sizeable downward revision to October exports, it
doesn't look as though trade will be adding anything to fourth
quarter growth," Benjamin Reitzes of BMO Capital Markets
Economics said in a note.
Peter Hall, chief economist at Export Development Canada,
noted that exports of motor vehicles and parts rose by 9.6
percent in November from October while shipments of aircraft as
well as wood products also grew.
"That speaks to the fundamental strength of the U.S.
economy," he told Reuters, noting that the after-effects of a
U.S. government shutdown last year had stretched into October
and November.
"It still looks like temporary weakness to us and December
and January could see a turnaround."
The cumulative trade deficit for the first 11 months of the
year was C$8.88 billion, well below the record January-November
shortfall of C$12.00 billion posted in 2012.