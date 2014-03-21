(Adds quotes, details on retail sales, link to Instant View)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 21 Canada's inflation rate slowed
in February but, unexpectedly, stayed within the central bank's
comfort zone, news that may reassure policymakers but is
unlikely to trigger a change in the bank's neutral stance on
interest rates.
Statistics Canada also released figures on Friday that
showed retail sales regained some ground in January after taking
a big hit in December due to extreme winter weather. Sales in
increased by 1.3 percent in January, the fastest pace since May.
Both reports signaled the economy moved to a stronger
footing in early 2014 after a soft patch in December.
"Good news on both fronts," said Benjamin Tal, senior
economist at CIBC World Markets. "The retail sales was better
than expected, defying expectations for a softer consumer. But
even more important was the CPI (consumer price index)."
Consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in the year to February,
down from a 1-1/2 year high of 1.5 percent in January but above
the market forecast for a 0.9 percent increase. Lower gasoline
prices partially offset higher shelter and food costs in
February, it said.
Core inflation, a gauge of underlying price trends, was also
a notch above expectations at 1.2 percent, but down from 1.4
percent in January.
Chronically weak inflation is the Bank of Canada's biggest
headache at the moment because it often means a stagnant
economy, and it is the reason the bank dropped a policy bias
toward raising interest rates last year. The bank aims to keep
inflation at 2 percent, within a range of 1 percent to 3
percent. The inflation rate has been below 2 percent for 22
months.
The latest data may put to rest any lingering speculation
that the bank will cut rates this year, said Paul Ferley,
assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
"Inflation is still low, but at least we've moved into the
target range," he said. "So that will probably ease some of that
discussions of the need for the Bank of Canada to maybe
introduce some rate cuts, and with that it should provide a bit
of support for the Canadian dollar."
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday he
expected lower February inflation because the comparison rate in
February 2013 showed a sharp pickup in prices.
"Looking through the short-term volatility, inflation still
seems to be running at around 1.2 percent, give or take a tenth
or two," he said.
The bank also believes there is some "good disinflation" in
the mix, caused by a more competitive retail sector with the
expansion of big discount stores such as Walmart and
Target in Canada. That trend is good for consumers and
is less of a worry, it says.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the central bank to hold
its main overnight rate at 1.0 percent until the third quarter
of 2015, but traders have been pricing in a small chance of a
rate cut later this year. Those bets were scaled back after the
inflation data was released .
The Canadian dollar firmed immediately after the
data, trading at C$1.1179 to the greenback, or 89.45 U.S. cents.
It later softened to 89.31 U.S. cents.
WEAK FIRST QUARTER
The strong retail sales in January, which included a 1.4
percent jump in the volume of sales, suggest gross domestic
product (GDP) is set to retrace a 0.5 percent decline in
December, said Nathan Janzen, economist at RBC Economics.
But GDP growth in the first quarter still looks much weaker
than it was in the fourth, at about 1.2 percent, annualized
versus 2.9 percent in the last quarter of 2013.
"A further easing in weather-related December weakness bodes
well for activity to continue to improve going forward," Janzen
said.
The retail sales report showed consumers are still the main
force behind economic growth in Canada despite calls from the
central bank for businesses and exporters to assume a greater
role in driving growth because households are already highly
indebted.
In January, six retail subsectors rebounded from lower sales
in December, led by motor vehicle and parts dealers and building
material and garden equipment supplies stores.
As with the inflation report, the retail sales figures may
not substantially change the central bank's prevailing outlook
for sluggish economic growth, however.
"It's a good number, but that number alone is not going to
deter their broader view on the economy," said Andrew Kelvin,
strategist at TD Securities.
