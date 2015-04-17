By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, April 17
OTTAWA, April 17 Canadian retail sales racked up
their biggest increase in eight months in February, while
inflation unexpectedly rose last month, casting cold water on
the likelihood of the central bank cutting interest rates again
in the near future.
Data from Statistics Canada on Friday showed retail sales
rose 1.7 percent, handily topping economists' expectations for
an increase of 0.5 percent and ending two consecutive months of
declines.
Separate data showed Canada's annual inflation rate rose to
1.2 percent in March, stronger than forecasts for it to hold
steady at 1 percent.
"We got hit with a double-barreled blast of much
stronger-than-expected news today, which simply raises further
doubt on any possibility of future Bank of Canada rate cuts,"
said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is
closely watched by the central bank, likewise was stronger than
expected, rising to an annual 2.4 percent.
"There's a little bit more underlying power in prices than
the Bank of Canada has appreciated," said Porter. "They've
consistently brushed aside the high-side surprises in the CPI,
but I think this one has got to make them furrow their brow a
little bit."
Still, the total annual rate hewed close to the lower end of
the Bank of Canada's target range. The bank earlier this week
held interest rates steady, refraining from following up on
January's shock rate cut as it expects the economy will rebound
later this year after likely stalling in the first quarter.
"The broad takeaway is I think the Bank of Canada policy
risks are on hold until fall at a minimum and that's because we
need time to assess the risks to the Bank of Canada's new
bullish take on growth prospects," said Derek Holt, vice
president of economics at Scotiabank.
"And this morning's data lends itself in the direction of
the Bank of Canada's fresh optimism."
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against
the greenback following the reports.
Gains in retail sales were widespread, including a 2.2
percent increase in sales at gasoline stations.
Consumer prices rose in seven out of eight major components
for total annual inflation. Lower gasoline prices continued to
be the biggest downward driver, tumbling 19.2 percent, though
the drop was not as steep as in February.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell, Susan Taylor and Euan
Rocha in Toronto Editing by W Simon)