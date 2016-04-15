By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, April 15
OTTAWA, April 15 Canadian home prices and sales
rose in March, showing the country's housing market boom still
had momentum even as separate factory data suggested an increase
in economic growth at the beginning of the year may not be
sustainable.
Canadian manufacturing sales tumbled far more than expected
in February, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday,
retreating from recent gains and dampening expectations for
growth in the month.
Sales fell 3.3 percent, outstripping economists' forecasts
of a decline of 1.5 percent and breaking a three-month run of
gains. Volumes fell 2 percent.
Sales were down in 16 out of 21 sectors, with motor vehicle
and petroleum and coal product sales accounting for more than
two-thirds of the decrease.
Analysts said the figures do not bode well for February
gross domestic product after January's surprisingly strong
growth.
The numbers were "consistent with what we anticipate will be
a streak of weaker economic data consistent with the global
headwinds that will continue to restrain the Canadian economy,"
wrote David Tulk, head of global macro strategy at TD
Securities.
Still, he sees the first quarter GDP growing at a relatively
strong pace of 2.9 percent. Canada was briefly in recession last
year and is still struggling to regain momentum as it grapples
with cheap oil prices.
VANCOUVER LEADS HOUSE PRICE BOOM
The housing market, a pillar of economic strength in the
years since the financial crisis, was more rosy, with
existing-home sales up 1.5 percent in March.
Sales reached a monthly record of 45,137 units, the Canadian
Real Estate Association (CREA) said. Sales in the hot markets of
Vancouver and Toronto edged down, but they remained near
records attained the month before.
CREA'S home price measure rose 9.1 percent from the year
before, making for the largest increase since June 2010.
The increase was mirrored in another release that showed the
Vancouver market continued to buoy prices. Teranet-National Bank
Composite House Price Index showed national home prices rose 0.8
percent last month and 7 percent from a year earlier.
Prices have become more varied lately, with price gains
continuing in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, the
energy-sensitive regions slowing and the rest of the country
plodding along.
(Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto
Orlofsky)