* Annual inflation rate at 1.1 percent in August
* Household debt data a signal consumers under strain
* Bank of Canada cut interest rates twice last year
(Adds details, reaction, analysis)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 23 Canada's annual inflation rate
in August dipped to a 10-month low and retail sales unexpectedly
fell in July, disappointing markets and reviving talk that the
Bank of Canada was more inclined to ease monetary policy than
tighten.
The data, which reflect the impact of low prices for oil - a
key Canadian export - underscore the increasing economic
divergence with the United States. The Federal Reserve is
expected to raise interest rates by the end of the year.
Statscan said on Friday that the annual inflation rate in
August dropped to 1.1 percent, the seventh consecutive month it
has stayed below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the rate would rise to
1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in July.
The closely-watched core rate, which strips out the price of
some volatile items, fell to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent, its
lowest level for two years.
The Bank of Canada, which last year cut rates twice to
counter the effect of low crude prices, said earlier this month
that risks to the profile for inflation had tilted somewhat to
the downside in recent months.
Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank,
said the central bank's concerns appeared to be materializing.
"The market will interpret this as keeping a greater risk of
a cut than a hike alive over the course of the next year," he
said by phone, noting the drop in the core rate.
Indeed, the implied probability of a Bank of Canada rate cut
by mid-2017 jumped to nearly 40 percent after the reports, from
less than 20 percent before, overnight index swaps showed.
"There's a possibility that we've got a bit of a crack, at
long last, in core inflation," said Doug Porter, chief economist
at BMO Capital Markets.
The August inflation rate was the lowest since the 1.0
percent recorded in October 2015. Food prices exerted the main
drag, rising 1.1 percent in the 12 months to August compared to
a 1.6 percent year-on-year-increase in July.
The Canadian dollar weakened, hitting $1.3160 to the U.S.
dollar, or 75.99 U.S. cents, at one point.
RETAIL SALES WEAK
Canada's economy depends heavily on domestic spending, but
in another sign of trouble for policymakers, household debt as a
share of income hit a record high in the second quarter. That
suggested consumers are feeling strain.
The Bank of Canada, which markets do not expect to start
raising rates until 2018, will release its latest economic
forecasts on Oct. 19.
Although the central bank expects an outsized recovery in
the third quarter after a wildfire in Alberta caused a second
quarter contraction, the retail sales figures showed little sign
of immediate take-off.
Sales fell by 0.1 percent from June on weak gas prices.
Analysts had predicted a 0.1 percent increase.
Canadians also do not appear to have spent much of their
increased child benefit checks, which arrived in households in
July.
The Bank of Canada had predicted the money should help boost
consumer spending.
