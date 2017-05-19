OTTAWA May 19 Canada's annual inflation rate
held steady in April as a seventh consecutive decline in food
prices offset higher gasoline, while March retail sales rose
more than expected, suggesting consumer spending held up as the
economy headed into the second quarter.
Economists said the reports released by Statistics Canada on
Friday were not likely to move the Bank of Canada off the
sidelines when it meets next week. The central bank is widely
expected to hold rates at 0.5 percent, where they have been
since 2015.
The annual inflation rate held at 1.6 percent, just missing
economists' forecasts of an uptick to 1.7 percent, while the
measures of core inflation the Bank of Canada set last year
remained muted.
That is likely to prompt the central bank to hold rates
where they are for some time, despite Canada's strong housing
market and rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, economists
said.
"The fact that core (inflation) remains so muted is a fairly
strong argument in favor of not following any lead by the Fed in
the immediate future," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
The central bank, which has an overall inflation target of 2
percent, has pointed to material slack in the economy.
The Canadian dollar trimmed some of its gains against the
greenback immediately following the reports.
CPI (Consumer Price Index) common, which the central bank
says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, held
at 1.3 percent.
CPI median, which shows the median rate across the various
components, edged down to 1.6 percent. CPI trim, which excludes
upside and downside outliers, dipped to 1.3 percent.
Higher gasoline prices compared to a year ago were offset by
a 1.1 percent decline in food amid cheaper fresh fruit and
vegetables, meat and dairy products. Still, the downward pace
moderated from the previous month's annual 1.9 percent drop.
Retail sales rose 0.7 percent, exceeding forecasts of 0.4
percent, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars
dealers. Stripping out the effect of price changes, volumes were
even more robust, up 1.2 percent.
The economy is expected to have grown by upwards of 3
percent in the first quarter. The gain in retail sales suggests
that the economy is continuing to be supported by consumers,
said Jimmy Jean, senior economist at Desjardins.
"It does appear that it will extend a bit into the second
quarter," he said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor and Matt Scuffham in
Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)