OTTAWA Jan 30 Canada's economy will keep
growing this year, despite a sharp drop in oil prices, as a rise
in exports to a recovering U.S. market offsets declines in
domestic consumption and investment, the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
While the economy has not yet shifted to broad-based
recovery, growth is expected to become more balanced this year
as the housing market cools, the IMF said.
Still, Canada is a major oil producer and the drop in oil
prices will be a drag on growth due to weaker energy sector
investment. The IMF forecasts the economy will grow by 2.3
percent this year, slightly below its 2.4 percent forecast for
growth in 2014.
"Downside risks to the outlook have risen in light of
further oil price declines, adding to the risks of weaker global
growth and still-unfolding effects from the unusually large fall
in oil prices," the IMF said in its report.
The IMF completed its consultations with Canadian officials
on the state of the economy in late January.
The IMF said it supports the Bank of Canada's recent move to
lower interest rates, though it encouraged policymakers to
continue monitoring the impact of monetary policy on household
debt and house prices.
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate last
week to 0.75 percent from 1 percent, citing the threat posed by
the dramatic drop in oil prices to economic growth and the
bank's inflation targets. The bank also cut its forecast for
2015 economic growth to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent.
The IMF estimated national home prices are overvalued by
between 7 and 20 percent with important regional differences.
Still, there are some signs of cooling, especially in overheated
markets, the IMF said. It added it continues to expect a soft
landing for housing.
While measures taken by policymakers have contained the
growth of insured mortgages, there has been a "significant rise
in uninsured mortgages alongside still-strong segments of
housing markets," the IMF said.
Additional policy action may be needed if household balance
sheets and housing market vulnerabilities start rising again,
the IMF said. It also encouraged more gradual measures to ensure
the private sector takes up more of the mortgage risk.
