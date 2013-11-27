By Leah Schnurr
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's economy should
accelerate next year as a pick-up in the U.S. recovery boosts
exports, although the Bank of Canada is unlikely to raise
interest rates until early 2015, the International Monetary Fund
said on Wednesday.
The IMF sees Canada's economic growth accelerating to 2.25
percent in 2014 from an estimated 1.6 percent this year. While
household consumption has remained robust this year, growth in
exports and business investment has disappointed.
As demand and capacity utilization increase, business
investment is expected to strengthen, particularly spending on
machinery and equipment, the IMF said in a report.
Investment in Canada's key energy sector is also seen
expanding, with greater reliance on rail transportation, and
additional pipeline and refining capacity expected to reduce
volatility in the price of Canadian heavy oil.
The expected contribution to growth from net exports and
business investment should more than offset an anticipated
weakening in the contribution from household consumption and
residential investment as Canadians gradually reduce their high
debt burdens and housing construction moderates.
The current tame inflation rate is expected to climb back to
2 percent by the end of 2015 as the existing slack in the
economy is absorbed. The Bank of Canada's main policy rate is
projected to start increasing in early 2015, the report said,
with monetary policy needing to remain accommodative until there
are firmer signs that a transition from household spending to
exports and investment is taking hold.
The Bank of Canada surprised markets in October by taking a
more dovish stance on monetary policy after 18 months of saying
rate hikes were on the horizon. The central bank has held its
key interest rate at 1 percent since 2010.
Still, the risks to the IMF's growth scenario are
predominantly to the downside, with uncertainty around the
forecasted improvement in the U.S. recovery next year, the
multinational agency said.
Another political standoff south of the border over fiscal
policy and a faster-than-expected increase in long-term rates as
the Federal Reserve looks to wind down its economic stimulus
could negatively affect the U.S. recovery, along with demand for
Canadian exports. The United States is Canada's largest trading
partner.
The IMF also noted that protracted weakness in the euro zone
economic recovery and lower-than-expected growth in emerging
markets would hurt Canada's export prospects.
Elevated house prices and household debt could amplify the
impact to growth of these external factors and potentially
trigger an unwinding of domestic imbalances and weaker household
spending.
The report recommended that the need for extensive
government-backed mortgage insurance should be re-examined over
the long-run. While the current system has its advantages, it
exposes the fiscal budget to financial system risks and might
distort the allocation of resources in favor of mortgages, the
IMF said.
Canada's finance minister Jim Flaherty has intervened four
times since 2008 to tighten mortgage restrictions and has said
the government will act again if necessary.