OTTAWA Jan 30 Canada's economy will retain its
momentum this year, despite a sharp drop in oil prices, thanks
to exports to a recovering United States that will offset
declines in domestic consumption and investment, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
While the make-up of the Canadian economy has not yet
shifted to a broad-based recovery, it is expected to become more
balanced this year as the housing market cools, the IMF said.
Still, the recent drop in oil prices will be a drag on
growth due to weaker energy sector investment, with the economy
expected to see 2.3 percent growth this year, slightly lower
than 2014's estimated 2.4 percent rate.
"Downside risks to the outlook have risen in light of
further oil price declines, adding to the risks of weaker global
growth and still-unfolding effects from the unusually large fall
in oil prices," the IMF said in its report.
The IMF completed its consultations with Canadian officials
on the state of the economy in late January.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)