* Index rises 0.3 pct vs estimate of 0.4 pct increase
* Housing, household demand drive gains
OTTAWA May 23 Canada's composite leading
indicator increased by 0.3 percent in April from March for the
10th consecutive monthly increase, led by a rise in housing
starts, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in the final release
of the indicator.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, a 0.4
percent increase in the month.
Statscan revised data for March to show a 0.3 percent
advance from the 0.4 percent gain initially reported.
The components of the index related to household demand
supported the increase in April while manufacturing was
lackluster.
Statscan said it will discontinue the composite leading
indicator following the release for April. No immediate
explanation was given for the change.