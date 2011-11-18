* Indicator up 0.2 pct after 0.1 pct gain in September

* Five of 10 components expanded

* Housing index posts strongest growth since March (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Nov 18 Canada's composite leading indicator increased by 0.2 percent in October on continued strength in household spending, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Statscan revised September's data to a 0.1 percent advance from the initial 0.1 percent decline.

The housing index grew by 1.6 percent -- the largest gain since the 1.9 percent advance recorded in March 2011 -- on higher housing starts and a rebound in existing home sales.

The hard-hit manufacturing sector put in another weak performance, with new orders dropping 5.5 percent from September. The stock market index fell by 2.4 percent.

The leading indicator is used as a predictor of future economic trends. The unsmoothed index, reflecting raw data, was up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)