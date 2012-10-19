* CPI of 1.2 pct and core CPI of 1.3 pct both below
forecasts
* Higher gas and electricity prices offset by autos, food
* Bank of Canada faces little inflationary pressure
* Analysts see BoC shifting to more neutral stance next week
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canadian inflation remained tame
in September at 1.2 percent, unchanged from August and provided
little justification for the Bank of Canada to maintain a
hawkish bias when it sets interest rates next Tuesday.
Core inflation, which excludes gasoline and other items so
that underlying price pressures can be revealed, was at its
lowest level in more than a year at 1.3 percent, down from 1.6
percent in August, according to a Statistics Canada report on
Friday.
With inflation at, or below, the central bank's 2 percent
target since March, price pressures are the least of Canadian
policymakers' worries as economic growth slows and personal debt
soars.
"(The data) shows (an) almost complete absence of inflation
pressure in Canada's economy. Wage growth is moderate, the
strong Canadian dollar is dampening import costs, and retailers
are challenged by cross-border shopping," said Sal Guatieri,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Food prices fell at the fastest rate since 1991 in September
from August, and showed a more modest 12-month gain than in
August. Car price increases also slowed in the year, offsetting
sharp rises in gasoline and electricity costs.
The Bank of Canada has been alone among major Western
central banks in telegraphing its desire to raise rates rather
than lower them, and has done so since April. But a majority of
analysts in a Reuters poll this week predicted it would soften
its tone somewhat next week.
"I don't think they'd think this move in the CPI is chronic,
i.e. that we are in danger of going through 1 percent. But I
think they will use it as a reason to move back to neutral,"
said Mark Chandler, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The bank is seen holding its overnight target at 1.0 percent
on Tuesday and it will likely revise down the growth and
inflation projections in its economic outlook on Wednesday.
Market analysts had expected 1.3 percent overall inflation
and a 1.5 percent core rate in September.
The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level against
the U.S. currency since early September after the inflation data
was released. It weakened at one point to C$0.9905, or $1.0096,
from Thursday's North American close of C$0.9849, or $1.0153.
The currency has fallen 1 percent so far this week after
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney failed to mention an
intention to raise rates in a speech on Monday.
Economists now forecast that the bank will not start to lift
its benchmark interest rate from the current 1.0 percent until
the fourth quarter of 2013.
Traders slightly increased bets on a rate cut in the coming
year after the inflation data, according to overnight index
swaps, which trade based on expectations for the central bank's
key policy rate.
The non-seasonally adjusted CPI climbed 0.2 percent in
September, unchanged from August. The non-seasonally adjusted
core CPI also rose 0.2 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent
climb the previous month.