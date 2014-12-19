OTTAWA Dec 19 Canada's annual inflation rate
cooled in November as gasoline prices tumbled, bringing the rate
in line with the Bank of Canada's targeted level, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The annualized inflation rate pulled back to 2.0 percent
from October's strong 2.4 percent, falling short of economists'
forecasts for 2.2 percent.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is
closely watched by the Bank of Canada, pulled back to 2.1
percent, which was also short of expectations for a rise to 2.4
percent.
A 5.9 percent drop in gasoline prices was the main driver of
the slower yearly rise in overall inflation. Gasoline prices
were at their lowest level since February 2011 in November,
falling alongside crude oil prices.
Still, consumer prices increased in seven of the eight major
components, led by higher costs for shelter and food. On a
monthly basis, overall inflation edged down 0.4 percent, and the
core measure declined 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)