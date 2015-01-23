(Adds details, background)

OTTAWA Jan 23 Lower gasoline costs pulled down the Canadian annual inflation rate in December to a nine-month low, Statistics Canada said on Friday, two days after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates due to slumping oil prices.

The annualized rate in December dropped to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent in November, which is the midpoint of the Bank of Canada's 1 to 3 percent target range. The rate of inflation - the lowest since the 1.5 percent recorded in March 2014 - matched market expectations.

The central bank shocked markets on Wednesday by cutting rates on the grounds that slumping crude prices threatened both its inflation target and economic growth.

A 16.6 percent drop in gasoline prices was the main reason for a slower yearly rise in overall inflation to December. Prices increased in seven of the eight major components in the consumer price index.

Core inflation, which strips out the prices of some volatile items and is closely watched by the Bank of Canada, increased to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation dropped 0.7 percent while the core measure declined 0.3 percent.