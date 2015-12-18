(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Dec 18 Canada's annual inflation rate
rose in November as food prices jumped, while the decline in the
cost of gasoline was not as steep as the month before, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The annual inflation rate rose to 1.4 percent, a touch shy
of economists' forecasts for a rise to 1.5 percent. Core
inflation, which strips out volatile items and is closely
watched by the Bank of Canada, dipped to 2.0 percent, which was
also short of expectations.
The relatively subdued rate of inflation was likely to give
the central bank plenty of room to keep interest rates low after
it cut them twice this year to offset the impact of cheaper oil
prices on Canada's resource-oriented economy.
Food costs rose 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier,
with higher prices for fresh vegetables and meat contributing
the most to the gain. A 1.2 percent increase in the cost of
shelter also contributed to the rise in inflation.
Overall, prices were up in seven of the eight major
components of the consumer price index. The transportation
component, which includes gasoline, was the only one to decline.
Still, its decrease of 1.1 percent was the smallest annual
decline registered since last November.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)