OTTAWA Oct 21 Canada's annual inflation rate
rose less than expected in September as the cost of gasoline
fell, while food prices saw their smallest gain since 2000, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The annual inflation rate rose to 1.3 percent, though that
was shy of forecasts for an increase to 1.5 percent. Annual core
inflation, which strips out some volatile items and is watched
by the Bank of Canada, held steady at 1.8 percent, as expected.
Food prices were up 0.1 percent compared to a year ago,
making for the smallest annual gain since February 2000. The
rising price of vegetables due to the drop in the Canadian
dollar made headlines at the beginning of the year, but the cost
of fresh vegetables was down 2.0 percent in September, the first
year-over-year decline since January 2013.
Gasoline prices were down 3.2 percent, though the decline
was less steep than the 11.5 percent annual drop that had been
seen in August. Excluding gasoline, the consumer price index
rose to 1.5 percent.
Nonetheless, overall inflation remained in the lower end of
the Bank of Canada's 1 to 3 percent target range. The central
bank earlier this week lowered its economic forecasts, including
its outlook for inflation.
