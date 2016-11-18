(Adds details, background, analysts comments, market reaction,
byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Nov 18 Canada's annual inflation rate
picked up in October as a rise in gasoline prices was offset by
the first decline in food prices in nearly 17 years, but
economists did not expect the figures to alter the central
bank's accommodative stance.
The annual rate was 1.5 percent, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday, up from September's 1.3 percent and matching
analysts' expectations. The increase still left inflation below
the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target, which it renewed last
month.
The core rate, which strips out some volatile items, cooled
slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, the lowest level since
July 2014.
However, the figures garnered less attention than usual as
the central bank plans to drop the gauge in favor of three
different measures of core inflation. Statistics Canada will
begin publishing those figures next month.
"It is pretty much in line with expectations," said Andrew
Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. "Steady as she
goes."
Analysts said the muted inflation reading was not likely to
change the path of monetary policy. The Bank of Canada held
rates steady last month but acknowledged it had considered
cutting rates for the third time in two years.
The data was slightly dovish for the bank's outlook with
inflation not hot enough to quell some of the risk of a rate cut
if the economy disappoints, said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist
at CIBC Capital Markets.
The bank is largely expected to hold rates at 0.5 percent
when it meets in December.
The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the
greenback following the report.
A 2.5 percent annual increase in gasoline prices drove total
inflation higher. The cost of shelter rose 1.9 percent, the
biggest increase since January 2015 due to higher costs to
maintain the value of the home and a rise in property taxes.
But food prices declined 0.7 percent on an annual basis, the
first decrease since January 2000. The cost of food bought at
stores tumbled 2.1 percent in the biggest decline since July
1992 as prices for fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy all
fell.
A surge in food prices made headlines at the beginning of
the year, as the steep depreciation in the Canadian dollar at
the time drove up the cost of fruits and vegetables.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Phil Berlowitz)