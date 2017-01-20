(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Jan 20 Canada's annual inflation rate
rose less than expected in December as cheaper food costs offset
higher gasoline prices, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Friday, leaving inflation below the Bank of Canada's target.
The annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 percent from
November's 1.2 percent, short of analysts' forecasts for an
increase to 1.7 percent.
Gasoline prices jumped 5.5 percent compared to the year
before. But annual food prices fell for the third month in a row
and were down 1.3 percent in December as Canadians paid less for
fresh fruit and vegetables.
Two of the three new measures of core inflation the Bank of
Canada established late last year showed underlying inflation
was closer to the central bank's 2 percent target.
CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI
components, held at 2.0 percent after the previous month was
revised up, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside
outliers, was also steady at 1.6 percent.
But CPI common, which the central bank has said has the best
correlation to the output gap, was furthest away from target,
edging up to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent. Common measures price
changes across categories in the CPI basket.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)