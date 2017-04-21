(Adds details, economist quotes, market reaction, byline)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, April 21 Canada's annual inflation rate
cooled more than expected in March, pulling away from the
central bank's target as food prices dropped for the sixth month
in a row, underscoring expectations interest rates will stay put
for some time.
The annual rate fell to 1.6 percent from the previous
month's 2.0 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday, exceeding
forecasts for a decline to 1.8 percent.
The three measures of core inflation put in place by the
Bank of Canada last year remained tame, with CPI common the
lowest at 1.3 percent.
The central bank, which has an overall inflation target of
2.0 percent, had dismissed a recent rise in inflation, saying
that reflected temporary factors.
The bank cut rates twice in 2015 as the economy was hit by
the oil price shock. While economists have seen the odds of
another rate cut diminishing amid signs of a strong first
quarter, they said the muted inflation figures gave no reason
for policymakers to begin hiking rates.
"This is suggesting that there is really not a whole lot of
inflationary pressure in Canada right now, thereby no real
reason for the Bank of Canada to move any time soon," said Brian
Depratto, senior economist at TD.
The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback
immediately following the data.
The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at 0.50
percent until next year. It said after last week's rate decision
it had not considered cutting rates, though it was too early to
say the recent economic strength is sustainable.
Food prices were down 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis
as Canadians paid less for food purchased in stores, while a
decline in clothing costs also weighed on inflation.
That was offset by a 4.6 percent increase in transportation
costs, led by higher prices for gasoline.
Among the closely watched core measures, CPI common, which
the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's
underperformance, was unchanged at 1.3 percent.
CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI
components, slipped to 1.7 percent, while CPI trim, which
excludes upside and downside outliers, dipped to 1.4 percent.
Derek Holt, economist at Scotiabank, said the core measures
drifting lower was likely the more disturbing element for the
Bank of Canada.
"I just don't see the talk of rate hikes anytime soon as
being credible, anchored in the inflation numbers that we're
getting," he said.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham in
Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)