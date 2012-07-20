* Headline and core inflation lower than expected in June
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, July 20 Canadian inflation climbed in
June from a two-year low in May, but the weaker-than-expected
report looked unlikely to spur the Bank of Canada to act any
time soon on its warning that it could raise interest rates.
Annual inflation rose to 1.5 percent last month from 1.2
percent in May, well below the Bank of Canada's 2 percent
target, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday. A drop in
gasoline and natural gas prices partially offset higher prices
for passenger vehicles and electricity.
Core inflation, which strips out gasoline and seven other
volatile items, came in at 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent in May.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast June inflation at
1.8 percent and a core rate of 2.3 percent.
"It looks to be lower than expected pretty much across the
board. Not shockingly weak, but definitely well clear of
expectations on the low-side on both headline and core," said
Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has broken ranks with
his global peers in signaling plans to raise, rather than ease,
interest rates as strong domestic spending keeps the economy
growing even as the crucial export sector struggles.
The central bank on Tuesday extended a two-year freeze on
its benchmark lending rate, holding it steady at 1.0 percent,
but repeated is hawkish statement that rate hikes "may become
appropriate" even as it cut growth and inflation forecasts.
Inflation averaged 1.6 percent in the second quarter, a
notch below the bank's prediction, while the average core rate
was right on the mark at 2.0 percent.
"It's a little bit less of a bounce back than expected going
into the report, so I think it might suggest less need for the
Bank of Canada to tighten; we might see a little downward
pressure on rates and the (Canadian) dollar as well," said Paul
Ferley, assistant chief economist with Royal Bank of Canada.
Inflation is expected to soften further in the third quarter
as commodity prices continue to drop from year-ago levels,
pushing down the cost of retail gasoline.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of
C$1.0131, or 98.71 U.S. cents in the wake of the data, down from
its close of C$1.0078 against the U.S. dollar, or 99.23 U.S.
cents on Thursday.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders slightly
increased bets on a rate cut in late 2012 after the inflation
data.
However, most economists expect the Bank of Canada's next
move to be a hike. A recent Reuters poll showed the next policy
tightening is expected in the second quarter of 2013.