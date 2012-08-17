* Inflation rate eases to 1.3 pct from 1.5 pct in June
* Core rate 1.7 pct vs. 2.0 pct previously
* Main downward contributors were clothing, gasoline and
natural gas
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Aug 17 Canadian core and headline
inflation were both tamer than expected in July, bolstering
expectations the Bank of Canada will leave interest rates at
near-record lows well into 2013.
Consumers paid less for clothing and fuels such as gasoline
and natural gas in July than they did a year earlier, pushing
the annual inflation rate down to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent
in June, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The core inflation rate, which excludes gasoline and other
volatile items, softened to 1.7 percent from 2 percent.
Canada's economy is on track for modest growth this year,
but the lack of inflationary pressure combined with global
uncertainty means there is little pressure for the central bank
to withdraw stimulus as it has pledged to do.
"It was really soft right across the board ... All in all,
inflationary pressures in Canada appear well contained at this
point," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank.
Core inflation is below the central bank's estimated 1.9
percent for the third quarter, noted Sal Guatieri, senior
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"It possibly pushes out Bank of Canada rate hike
expectations, but no one expects the bank to raise rates anytime
soon," he said.
Analysts had expected overall inflation of 1.5 percent and
core inflation of 2.0 percent, the same rates as in June.
On a monthly basis, the overall consumer price index and the
core items both fell 0.1 percent.
NO RUSH ON RATE HIKES
The central bank, which targets 2 percent inflation, has
been talking since April about hiking rates from their current
1.0 percent. But analysts are betting that it may wait as long
as a year before making a move.
Traders slightly decreased their bets on a rate increase
later this year after the data, according to overnight index
swaps, which trade based on expectations for the policy rate.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low at
C$0.9902 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0099, from around C$0.9890,
or 1.0111 immediately before the release.
Statscan said gasoline prices dropped 1.3 percent in the 12
months to July, natural gas prices fell 15.2 percent and
clothing was down 2.8 percent. Upward pressure on prices came
primarily from passenger vehicles, restaurant food, meat and
electricity.
Analysts expect stronger price pressures to emerge in the
next few quarters, particularly as the severe drought affecting
the United States pushes up food prices.