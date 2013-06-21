* Canada May CPI rises to 0.7 pct year-on-year from 0.4 pct
* Core CPI rises to 1.1 pct, unchanged from April
* Natural gas prices main reason for inflation pickup
OTTAWA, June 21 A jump in natural gas prices
drove up Canada's annual inflation to 0.7 percent in May from a
3-1/2-year low of 0.4 percent, but the rate remained well below
the central bank target, confirming there is little pressure to
raise interest rates soon.
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.2 percent in the
month, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Core CPI, which
excludes energy and other volatile items, also gained 0.2
percent, leaving the annual rate unchanged at 1.1 percent.
Both the overall and core inflation rates were below market
forecasts of 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Only one
out of 23 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected total CPI as
low as 0.7 percent.
A 15.4 percent spike in natural gas prices in the year to
May -- the biggest rise since December 2008 -- was the main
reason inflation rose in May, Statscan said. Cheaper gasoline
tempered the increase.
The Bank of Canada, which has signaled its next move on
rates will be a hike rather than a cut, predicted in April that
overall and core inflation would remain subdued in the near
term, averaging 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in the
second quarter. It said both measures would gradually rise to 2
percent by mid-2015.