By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Jan 24 Canada's annual inflation rate
climbed to 1.2 percent in December from 0.9 percent in November,
largely due to higher gasoline prices, but remained well below
the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target, Statistics Canada data
indicated on Friday.
Market operators had predicted a 1.3 percent inflation rate
in December. The last time Canada saw 2.0 percent annual
inflation was in April 2012.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday he
was more worried about persistently low inflation than he had
been three months ago. Market analysts said his comments paved
the way for a possible interest rate cut if inflation and other
data continued to disappoint.
The Bank this week predicted that inflation would remain at
around 1.0 percent in the first half of the year and would not
reach 2.0 percent for about two years.
"The bottom line is inflation remains very well in check,
perhaps too much in check for the Bank of Canada's liking," said
Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"We believe inflation will drift modestly higher in coming
months on the back of the weaker Canadian dollar and higher
import costs and that will discourage the Bank from cutting
interest rates," he told Reuters.
Fears about low inflation, the possibility of a rate cut and
the struggling export sector have helped push the Canadian
dollar down by more than 7 percent since last October.
Statscan said gas prices, which rose by 4.7 percent in the
12 months to December following a 0.4 percent gain in the year
to November, largely were responsible for the increase in the
overall inflation rate.
The Bank of Canada's closely watched annual core rate, which
strips out the prices of volatile components such as gasoline
and some foodstuffs, edged up to 1.3 percent in December from
1.1 percent in November.
The Bank - which aims to keep inflation at the mid-point of
a 1.0 to 3.0 percent target range - has kept its key interest
rate at a near-record low of 1.0 percent since September 2010.
"It (the inflation release) certainly doesn't mean that rate
cuts are off the agenda but it probably doesn't make the
potential for rate cuts any more likely than earlier in the
week," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD
Securities.
"Inflation is stuck at the low end of the Bank's target
range. I think they're going to want to see how inflation pans
out over the course of the next couple months, at least," he
said.
In a Reuters poll last week, analysts predicted the bank's
next rate move would be a hike, but not until the second quarter
of 2015.