OTTAWA, March 20 Canada's annual inflation rate
held at the lower end of the Bank of Canada's target range in
February as it was pressured by cheaper gasoline prices, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The annualized rate was 1 percent last month, matching
January's rate and in line with economists' forecasts.
That kept inflation at its lowest since November 2013.
The Bank of Canada, which has a target range of 1 percent to 3
percent, expects total inflation will be below 1 percent for
much of this year.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items and is
closely watched by the central bank, edged down to an annualized
2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.
Lower gasoline prices were the largest downward contributor
for the consumer price index, falling 21.8 percent on a
year-over-year basis, though that was not as steep as January's
annual decline of 26.9 percent.
Prices rose in seven of the index's eight major components,
led by food and shelter costs.
On a monthly basis, total inflation rose 0.9 percent, while
core inflation was up 0.6 percent.
