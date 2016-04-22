(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, April 22 Canada's annual inflation rate
cooled last month as lower gasoline prices pulled the rate
closer to the lower end of the central bank's target range, data
from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The inflation rate fell to 1.3 percent in March from the
previous month's 1.4 percent, though the decline was not as
steep as the 1.2 percent analysts had forecast.
On a year-over-year basis, the gasoline component was down
13.6 percent. Excluding gasoline, the inflation rate was 1.9
percent.
Overall, prices were up in six of the consumer price index's
eight major components, with food and shelter leading the way
higher. Food prices rose 3.6 percent as consumers paid more for
fresh fruit, vegetables and meat than they did a year ago.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile items and is
watched by the Bank of Canada, was more robust at 2.1 percent
from February's 1.9 percent.
The Bank of Canada has an inflation target of 1 to 3 percent
but has said it is looking through some of the temporary factors
that are currently impacting the rate.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)