WHAT: Canada's consumer price index for October

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECASTS Oct Sept Forecast

ECONCA range

Headline CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.2 pct

Headline CPI yr/yr +2.8 pct +3.2 pct +2.5 pct

to +3.0 pct

Core CPI m/m +0.1 pct +0.5 pct

Core CPI yr/yr +1.9 pct +2.2 pct +1.7 pct

to +2.0 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Canadian consumer prices are expected to moderate in October after an unexpectedly strong acceleration in September. Lower prices for clothing and new motor vehicles are seen easing inflation pressures, offsetting higher costs for shelter.

An expected 0.1 percent increase is expected to contribute to a drop in the year-over-year headline rate to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent, back within the Bank of Canada's 1-3 percent target range.

Core inflation should also move lower after September's stronger-than-normal seasonal increase in clothing prices and motor vehicle prices that offset a 3 percent drop in electricity prices.

Analysts expect an easing in pressure from both clothing and motor vehicle prices in October. Lower energy input prices will also start to be passed along to other prices.

"The recent acceleration in both headline and core inflation is expected to have reversed course in October due in part to lower commodity prices, slowing economic momentum, and an unwind of several temporary factors that had previously pushed prices higher," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

Markets are not worried about inflationary pressures building in Canada given global economic headwinds and a surprise drop in employment in October.

Domestic growth is widely expected to remain weak for the rest of the year, after a slight contraction in the second quarter. Tamer consumer spending and a prolonged malaise due to the European debt crisis and weak demand for exports from the United States is seen preventing prices from heating up.

Core inflation is expected to move above target in November and December before moderating in 2012 as weaker growth removes pricing power, analysts say.

The Bank of Canada said last month it sees core inflation declining through 2012 before returning to 2 percent by the end of 2013.

It expects overall CPI to trough around 1 percent by the middle of 2012 before rising with core inflation to the 2 percent target by the end of 2013, as excess supply in the economy is slowly absorbed. [ID:nN1E7A11OQ]

Eighty percent of Canadian businesses surveyed by the Bank of Canada in the second quarter expected the inflation rate to remain within the central bank's range over the next year. [ID:nN1E76A0K5]

MARKET IMPACT:

With the European debt crisis still hurting and the outlook for global growth dim, even a big jump in inflation is unlikely to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate at 1 percent until the second half of 2012.

However, an unexpectedly large drop in price pressure would confirm the Bank's dovish economic update of mid-October and possibly push more economists into believing the Bank's next move could be a rate cut, rather than a hike. [CA/POLL]

That would dampen the value of the Canadian dollar CAD=D4.

An unexpected jump in the rate could be mildly supportive of the Canadian dollar and hurt bonds because it would help take the risk of a rate cut off the table.

The overnight index swap market is now pricing in the possibility of a rate decrease. BOCWATCH (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Teresa Ruiz; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Janet Guttsman)