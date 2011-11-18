* Annual inflation rate 2.9 pct vs 3.2 pct in Sept
* Annual core rate 2.1 pct vs 2.2 pct
* Gas and food prices drive total CPI
* Gas prices rise at slower yr/yr pace in Oct
(Adds market reaction, analysts, details)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Nov 18 Canada's annual inflation rate
moderated in October from a near three-year high in September
but came in higher than forecast, scaling back market
expectations of a central bank interest rate cut.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 percent in October
from a year earlier, easing from 3.2 percent in September as
gasoline prices rose at a slower year-on-year pace, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
The core inflation rate, closely watched by the central
bank because it excludes the prices of some volatile items,
also eased to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous
month.
Market players, betting that the European debt crisis would
prompt the Bank of Canada to lower rates, were surprised. The
consensus market forecast was slightly lower rates for total
CPI and core CPI of 2.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
"All in all, higher than expected inflation rate in Canada.
With the exception of a few components most of the components
were higher month-over-month so the gains were fairly
broad-based," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital.
"That limits the Bank of Canada to turn dovish with still
rising inflation in Canada, and it's positive for the Canadian
dollar," she said.
The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 firmed to a session high after
the report to C$1.0229, or 97.76 U.S. cents, from C$1.0283, or
97.25 U.S. cents at closing on Thursday.
On a monthly basis, total CPI climbed 0.2 percent, matching
the September gain. Core CPI rose 0.3 percent, down from 0.5
percent in September.
Since hitting a 5-1/2 year high of 3.7 percent in May,
Canadian inflation has been tamer.
The main rate is well above the central bank's 2 percent
target and near the ceiling of its 1 to 3 percent control
range.
But when the bank renewed its inflation target earlier this
month, it made clear it would be "flexible" with that target
and sometimes tolerate higher price growth if the economy faced
other threats, such as the European debt crisis or weak U.S.
demand for its exports.
The bank lifted its key overnight target rate last year to
a still-low 1 percent from 0.25 percent but has held it steady
since September 2010, citing the fallout from a possible
European recession and U.S. weakness.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the next move to be a
hike, some time in mid to late-2012 or early 2013.
But markets have been pricing in a rate cut for some time.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders scaled
back bets on a rate cut for this year or next. BOCWATCH
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, Ora Morison, Claire
Sibonney and Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)