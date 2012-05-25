OTTAWA May 25 The Canadian government will boost the threshold for reviewing foreign takeovers of Canadian companies to ensure it can focus on the biggest bids, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Friday.

The review threshold will be raised from the current C$330 million ($320 million) in asset value to C$1 billion in enterprise value over a four-year period, he said in a statement.

