BRIEF-CCS' shareholders propose higher FY 2016 div. of 0.15 zloty/shr
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSED A HIGHER FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE WHICH WOULD BE VOTED ON JUNE 29
OTTAWA May 25 The Canadian government will boost the threshold for reviewing foreign takeovers of Canadian companies to ensure it can focus on the biggest bids, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Friday.
The review threshold will be raised from the current C$330 million ($320 million) in asset value to C$1 billion in enterprise value over a four-year period, he said in a statement.
($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSED A HIGHER FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE WHICH WOULD BE VOTED ON JUNE 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.07 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 15